Fotografija

Miško tankmėje. Vytauto Visocko (Slaptai.lt) nuotr.


Vytautas Visockas, šių nuotraukų autorius. Slaptai.lt nuotr.

Slaptai.lt skelbia pluoštą Vytauto Visocko (1939 – 2018) nuotraukų iš albumo „Miško tankmėje“.

2018.07.28; 10:00